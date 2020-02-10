Rappler regrets SolGen Calida's petition against ABS-CBN

Advertisement

We stand with our colleagues at ABS-CBN and share the hope that they will survive this and become even stronger

Published on February 10, 2020 at 11:35 am

MANILA, Philippines – Below is a statement by Rappler regarding Attorney General Jose Calida’s move to void the ABS-CBN franchise through the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10:

At Rappler, we regret the recent Duterte government attempt to use state power to overthrow a media company and silence Filipino journalists.

With the lawsuit against ABS-CBN, Attorney General Jose Calida reminded us of the reason why he remains in his position despite the pitiful backlog in his office: he has no concerns about spending public funds to please his master.

We know this firsthand because it was Calida who mobilized a team in 2016 to create a false case against Rappler and who – 3 days before Christmas in December 2016 – secretly asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate us , This led to a closure in January 2018. The court of appeal has since remanded the case to the SEC for further investigation.

On Monday, Calida said, “Like Rappler, ABS-CBN had issued Filipino depository receipts (PDR) to foreigners through ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation, which violated the constitutional limitation on foreign mass media ownership.”

We reiterate that PDRs are financial instruments used by media companies to enable foreign investment without violating the constitutional requirement that media companies should be 100% Philippine owned. PDRs are common, lawful practice and their legality has been confirmed by the Monitoring Committee.

The Duterte administration uses legal gymnastics through Mr. Calida to advance its own agenda to suppress critical media.

We stand with our colleagues at ABS-CBN and share the hope that they will survive this and become even stronger. – Rappler.com