Rappler and Maria Ressa sentenced for cyber-defamation on April 3

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – After only eight months of trial, branch 46 of the regional court in Manila will pass judgment on April 3 in the high-level cyber-defamation case against Rappler, its CEO Maria Ressa, and former research writer Reynaldo Santos Jr.

“Set this case for the verdict to be delivered on April 3, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.,” said Division 46 judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa, in a decision of January 24, Friday, July 7, February, received by Rappler.

Advertisement

Montesa completed the process in just 8 months.

Ressa was arrested on February 13, 2019, but the trial only started on July 23 of the same year. (READ: What You Need to Know About Rappler’s Cyber ​​Defamation Case)

Ressa and Santos bailed out 100,000 pesetas.

The judgment can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

legal issues

Businessman Wilfredo Keng filed the lawsuit against Rappler, Ressa and Santos in 2017, or 5 years after the article in question was published in May 2012, in which the applicant was associated with the late former chief judge Renato Corona.

Keng claimed damages of 50 million pesetas.

Rappler claimed it was a harassment lawsuit against the company, whose officials and employees have been exposed to at least 11 government investigations and trials. Keng’s daughter was named a member of the Philippine Women’s Commission last year by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Legal issues included Keng’s complaint because, according to the revised Criminal Code (RPC), the defamation is prescribed in a year or the defamation can only be sued within a year of the publication.

On this grounds, an initial investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) actually rejected Keng’s complaint.

Since the Cyber ​​Defamation Act is silent on the statute of limitations of cyber defamation, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has enacted an opaque law – Republic Act 3326 – that states that cyber defamation will be mandatory in 12 years, which essentially makes crime is extended by another 11 years.

Keng’s legal steps

During the trial, Keng, who built his legal team halfway through the process, by persuading former lawyers of suspected drug baron Peter Lim and transplant prosecutor Senator Bong Revilla, to contact officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), that he has no different records in the authority.

Keng denies the parts of the article that linked him to “human trafficking and drug smuggling”.

Rappler introduced NBI officials who recommended that Keng’s complaint be dismissed during the elapsed limitation period.

The NBI’s legal department was overturned by the former head of the NBI Cybercrime Division, who forwarded the complaint to the DOJ.

Rappler also presented his journalists at the witness stand. One of them, chief investigator Chay Hofileña, told the court that Ressa was not involved in the editing and publication of the story.

But the Keng camp seemed to be trying to pin down Ressa.

Keng’s camp also attempted to identify the source of Santos’ source for the intelligence report on which he based his article, but Judge Montesa agreed that the Sotto Law allows journalists to withhold the source’s identity.

The cyber crime law stipulates that all offenses covered by the law will be punished by one degree more than the RPC offenses. The penalty for cyber-defamation increased from the prison system (6 months to 6 years) to the prison system (6-12 years).

The Rappler case against cyber-defamation tests the limits of the 8-year law against cyber crime. Rappler attorney Ted Te has raised the possibility of referral to the Supreme Court to answer constitutional questions. – Rappler.com