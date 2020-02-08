Advertisement

Rapper T.I. He goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to test whether she is a virgin. In the Girls Like Us program, the 39-year-old musician spoke about the means that he sees for fatherhood. Account that accompanied his daughter to the doctor to test her hymen.

In the Girls Like Us program, the 39-year-old musician spoke, among other things, about how he sees fatherhood. When asked if he had already “discussed sexual intercourse” with his daughters, he stated that he was doing this with 18-year-old Deyjah Harris, who is in the first year of school. We didn’t just have the discussion. I accompany her to the gynecologist to test whether her hymen is intact. “

When she turned 16, she said she left an observation that said: Gynecologist tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

When they came to the appointment, the doctor determined that the hymen could be damaged for a number of reasons, such as using a bike, riding a horse, or doing some minor physical activity.

Look, doctor, she doesn’t travel with a horse, doesn’t use a bike, and doesn’t do any sporting activities. Just give it a try and give me the results, ”was his answer.

Some customers on social networks criticized him for his perspective.

“What he does is humiliating” / “This is too cumbersome and toxic” /

