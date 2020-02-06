Rapidly moving brush fire forces evacuations at Riverside

Advertisement

A rapidly moving bush fire at Riverside quickly reached 70 acres and briefly triggered evacuations on Thursday, authorities said.

Fire broke out in the bottom of the Santa Ana River off Grand and Rubidoux avenues shortly before 10 a.m., causing the Santa Ana River trail between Ryan Bonaminio and Anza Narrows Park to close, said Captain Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside Fire Department.

At 12:30 p.m., the size of the small fire was estimated at 7-10 acres. However, about an hour later, authorities reported a significant increase in fire activity. Flames had burned in the backyard of several houses overlooking the bottom of the river, and firefighting efforts were hampered by a heavy blanket of dry brush in the area, said Guzzetta.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of approximately 25 homes along Old Ranch Road and Park Cliff Court and have opened the Dales Senior Center at 3936 Chestnut St. as an evacuation center.

All evacuation orders were lifted about an hour later. Officials attributed a change in the winds and the arrival of self-help firefighting resources, including planes.

The fire was at 70 acres and 20% contained by 2:45 p.m., and fire investigators were working to determine a cause.