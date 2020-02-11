Rapid Snowstorm: Here are the sums of snow for Colorado from February 10th to 11th

Advertisement
DENVER – A fast moving storm dropped several centimeters of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.
Advertisement
The preliminary snowfall totals from Tuesday, 8:00 a.m., according to reports to the National Weather Service, are listed below:
- Beulah-12 inches
- Monument 4 inches
- Colorado Springs-2.8 inches
- Westcliffe 6 inches
- Estes Park – 4.5 inches
- Nederland 6.2 inches
- Boulder 4.9 inches
- The Pinery 4.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch-3.8 inches
- Highland Park-3.8 inches
- Mountain View 3.5 inches
- Arvada 3.3 inches
- Foxfield 3 inches
- Elizabeth 3 inches
- Louisville-3 inches
- Wheat Ridge 2.7 inches
- Genesee 5.8 inches
- Ken Caryl-3.5 inches
- Aurora 3.4 inches
- Commerce City-3 inches
- Evergreen 5.2 inches
- Fort Collins-4.2 inches
- Sheridan 2.6 inches
- Palmer Lake – 4.5 inches
- Castle Pine 3.1 inches
- Boulder 6.5 inches
- Castle Rock 4.8 inches
- Lonely tree-3 inches
- DIA 1.8 inches
- Idaho Springs – 7.4 inches
- Golden 7.3 inches
- Littleton 5.5 inches
- Fairplay 4.6 inches
- Buena Vista – 4.5 inches
- Crestone 2.8 inches
Alert me
,