Rapid Snowstorm: Here are the sums of snow for Colorado from February 10th to 11th

DENVER – A fast moving storm dropped several centimeters of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

The preliminary snowfall totals from Tuesday, 8:00 a.m., according to reports to the National Weather Service, are listed below:

Beulah-12 inches

Monument 4 inches

Colorado Springs-2.8 inches

Westcliffe 6 inches

Estes Park – 4.5 inches

Nederland 6.2 inches

Boulder 4.9 inches

The Pinery 4.5 inches

Highlands Ranch-3.8 inches

Highland Park-3.8 inches

Mountain View 3.5 inches

Arvada 3.3 inches

Foxfield 3 inches

Elizabeth 3 inches

Louisville-3 inches

Wheat Ridge 2.7 inches

Genesee 5.8 inches

Ken Caryl-3.5 inches

Aurora 3.4 inches

Commerce City-3 inches

Evergreen 5.2 inches

Fort Collins-4.2 inches

Sheridan 2.6 inches

Palmer Lake – 4.5 inches

Castle Pine 3.1 inches

Boulder 6.5 inches

Castle Rock 4.8 inches

Lonely tree-3 inches

DIA 1.8 inches

Idaho Springs – 7.4 inches

Golden 7.3 inches

Littleton 5.5 inches

Fairplay 4.6 inches

Buena Vista – 4.5 inches

Crestone 2.8 inches

