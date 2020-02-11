Rapid Snowstorm: Here are the sums of snow for Colorado from February 10th to 11th
Our husky is enjoying the snow

DENVER – A fast moving storm dropped several centimeters of snow in many areas of Colorado on Monday and early Tuesday morning.

The preliminary snowfall totals from Tuesday, 8:00 a.m., according to reports to the National Weather Service, are listed below:

  • Beulah-12 inches
  • Monument 4 inches
  • Colorado Springs-2.8 inches
  • Westcliffe 6 inches
  • Estes Park – 4.5 inches
  • Nederland 6.2 inches
  • Boulder 4.9 inches
  • The Pinery 4.5 inches
  • Highlands Ranch-3.8 inches
  • Highland Park-3.8 inches
  • Mountain View 3.5 inches
  • Arvada 3.3 inches
  • Foxfield 3 inches
  • Elizabeth 3 inches
  • Louisville-3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge 2.7 inches
  • Genesee 5.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl-3.5 inches
  • Aurora 3.4 inches
  • Commerce City-3 inches
  • Evergreen 5.2 inches
  • Fort Collins-4.2 inches
  • Sheridan 2.6 inches
  • Palmer Lake – 4.5 inches
  • Castle Pine 3.1 inches
  • Castle Rock 4.8 inches
  • Lonely tree-3 inches
  • DIA 1.8 inches
  • Idaho Springs – 7.4 inches
  • Golden 7.3 inches
  • Littleton 5.5 inches
  • Fairplay 4.6 inches
  • Buena Vista – 4.5 inches
  • Crestone 2.8 inches

