Reliance Entertainment has announced a 2019 Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The story of a convict on the way to his daughter was touted as a one-man show for the hero Karthi.

The question now is who will play Karthi’s role in the Hindi remake. Sources say Karthi, who would be the best option for the remake, has been excluded. “He has no market in the Hindu Belt. Like it or not, South Indian superstars are limited in their viewership to their home base. Karthi would be the natural choice in Hindi. But he won’t bring the audience in. His older brother Suriya tried Ram with Ram Gopal Varmas Rakht Charitra got into Hindi cinema, but he failed, ”says a source close to the project

According to sources, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed the original, is kept for the remake. Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh are the two main choices for the leading role in Hindi. “It would depend on the availability of data, price, etc. But yes, those two are natural choices,” says a reliable source.

