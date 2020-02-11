Rankings: Wallenda's Live Highwire Walk leads ABC to Sunday's win

Advertisement

Highwire Live in Instances Sq. With Nik Wallenda, there was an average of 5.3 million viewers and a 0: 8 demo ranking during the two-hour run. You could just keep the evening on every beat and lead the ABC to a simple Sunday win. (Learn retrospect.)

The most convenient comparison is that Nik Wallenda’s Grand Canyon walk in June 2013 had an average of 8.5 million viewers on Sunday evening for Discovery.

Over on CBS, episodes 3 and 4 of The Good Struggle (3.7 million / 0.3, 3.6 million / 0.3) matched twice the number of television add-ons last week.

Elsewhere, the CW fact load (471Ok / 0.1) was regular from week to week. Among the NBC trifecta of repetitions, America’s expertise gained third place for the evening in the demo (with a 0.6) … and 1.15 mil and 0.3 mil when boxing with Fox.

