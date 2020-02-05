Rankings: The code reaches new lows, Bachelorette Eyes Season Highs

Advertisement

The penultimate episode of CBS ‘The Code (Season 1, that is!) Had 3.2 million full viewers this Monday and a 0: 3 demo result, each reduced to sequence lows.

ABCs The Bachelorette dominated the evening in every bar and reached seasonal highs of 6.4 million and 1.7 million (review). The Grand Resort (3.1 mil / 0.6) has mainly grown.

Elsewhere….

NBC | American Ninja Warrior (4.5 mil / 0.9) and Dateline (3.8 mil / 0.7) were regular.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: idiot us (1.2 mil / 0.3) and whose line is it at all? (940OK / 0.3) each ticked off.

FOX | Beat Shazam (2.5 mil / 0.6) and So you can dance (1.96 mil / 0.5) could be heard regularly in the demo, although the latter delivered its second smallest audience in 16 seasons.

