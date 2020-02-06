Ranking of 7 worst NBA transactions of the past decade, including robberies by Celtics, Raptors

Advertisement

The goal of every transaction in the NBA is that both teams get better. Sometimes one team wants to win now, while the other team wants to give up salary and collect future choices. At other times, two teams have players that match each other better than their own. For example, the George Hill-Kawhi Leonard trade in 2011 worked well for both Pacers and Spurs.

But usually a team gets the better end of a deal, to varying degrees. Some are a complete disaster for one team and change the balance of power around the competition.

The much malicious trade of the 2012 Thunder from James Harden to the rockets was not a total loss for Oklahoma City, as they ultimately produced Steven Adams as the starting point. It is also questionable whether Harden would have remained willing to leave the bank for the Thunder, and whether that would have caused drama. The Thunder continued to fight after trading.

That is more than can be said for each of these transactions in the last decade.

Bulls ahead Taj Gibson

7. February 23, 2017 – Chicago trades Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second round in 2018 to Oklahoma City for Anthony Morrow, Joffery Lauvergne and Cameron Payne

With their long-term future in motion, the Bulls made the perfectly sensible decision to move on from Gibson, who was a free agent at the end of the season, and McDermott, who was not part of their long-term plans. That part makes sense.

The part that is not is giving up the two best players in the trade and a second-round choice for two inconsistent rentals (Morrow and Lauvergne) and Payne, a former lottery choice that has not shown much in his career. It was not the first or last time that the Bulls unnecessarily threw a second round pick. The Thunder used McDermott and that second round pick to trade for Carmelo Anthony.

6. June 26, 2014 – Orlando exchanges the rights to Dario Saric (no. 12 general), a second round of 2015 and a first round of 2017 to Philadelphia for the Elfrid Payton rights (no. 10 general)

The Magic gave up two future picks to go up two places to deploy Payton, which never developed into the elite starting point guard they had in mind. In the meantime, Sam Hinkie finished with two extra picks and Saric, the player he always wanted and could have come to number 10 if Rob Magicman, the Magic General Manager at the time, wasn’t scammed that easily.

5. July 10, 2015 – Sacramento exchanges Carl Landry, Nik Stauskas, Jason Thompson, first round swap rights in 2016 and 2017 and a future first round pick to Philadelphia for the rights to Arturas Gudaitis and Luka Mitrovic

In a sense, the defining move of the Sam Hinkie era. The kings were so desperate to redeem Thompson and Landry’s contracts that they gave the Sixers swap rights to their first round pick for two consecutive years, plus another first round pick – all to open cap space to throw at Wesley Matthews, who came from a torn Achilles.

When Matthews declined to sign with the Mavericks, they spent that money on Rajon Rondo, Marco Belinelli and Kosta Koufos, and missed the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

Former Cavs guard Baron Davis

4. February 24, 2011 – LA Clippers trade Baron Davis and a first round of 2011 to Cleveland for Jamario Moon and Mo Williams

The Clippers wanted out the last year and $ 13.9 million from Baron Davis’s contract, which was understandable. This deal could have prevented them from being on this list if they had simply placed the slightest possible protection on the first round pick they had sent to Cleveland. The Clippers ended the season with the eighth worst record in the competition, but the pickup ended in number 1 in the lottery and the Cavs grabbed Kyrie Irving in the 2011 draft.

So much over the past seven years would have been different if the Clippers had made that choice. To begin with, if they make Irving, do they still make a play for Chris Paul after the Hornets deal with the Lakers failed? If this is the case, is Irving included in the trade? If Irving ends up in New Orleans, how different is Anthony Davis’s career? And if the cavs have no opportunity to deploy Irving, will LeBron James return there in 2014?

The Paul trade and the subsequent success of the Clippers overshadows the short-sightedness of this movement, but the Clippers’ fortune could have been different if they had even placed a top-one protection on the pick.

3. March 15, 2012 – New Jersey trades Mehmet Okur, Shawne Williams and a first round of 2012 to Portland for Gerald Wallace

The night before the 2012 trading deadline, Dwight Howard unexpectedly signed his opt-in waiver at Orlando, effectively killing the Nets’ chances of trading for him. Instead, they went all-in with acquiring veterans in an attempt to convince Deron Williams to redraw that summer.

The Trail Blazers meanwhile broke up and were willing to sell all their veterans for parts. The first round pick that the Portland nets sent in exchange for Wallace was only top three protected, allegedly because there were only three New Jersey players at the top of the draw. The pick landed at number 6 in 2012 and Portland drafted Damian Lillard, who turned his fortune completely into a franchise.

That summer, the nets made their mistake worse by re-contracting Wallace with a four-year contract, $ 40 million that almost immediately became one of the worst in the league when Wallace’s production fell off a cliff. They also re-signed Williams for a maximum deal of five years, $ 100 million when his game started taking off. But no matter how bad the consequences were for trading the nets with Portland, it was nothing compared to what they did a year later.

Former networks forward Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett

2. July 12, 2013 – Brooklyn trades Keith Bogans, MarShon Brooks, Kris Humphries, Kris Joseph, Gerald Wallace and 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 first round picks to Boston for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, D.J. White and a second round pick 2017

The first five years he owned the nets, Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov was more concerned about what “HI (INSERT STAR HERE)” would look like on a billboard than how much basketball feeling a trade or signature made. Part of it was understandable – with a new arena in Brooklyn and a decades-old Knicks fan base in New York to compete with, the Nets had to make a splash.

But in an attempt to generate short-term buzz, Prokhorov and then GM Billy King made one of the most damaging transactions in NBA history in the summer of 2013 by over 37-year-old Kevin Garnett and 36-year-old Paul Pierce Acquire the Celtics for four unprotected first round picks or pick swaps. This star-studded iteration of the nets, announced as a super team and LeBron challenger, has never passed the second round of the play-offs and will be remembered as one of the most expensive disappointments of its time.

King’s successor, Sean Marks, has done a good job turning the franchise around and their long-term prospects look good. But after the Garnett-Pierce team collapsed, the Nets spent several seasons with the worst teams in the competition, with no major lottery attempts to show, while Boston built a so-called contender for a long time. As a result, the networks have been the most irrelevant franchise in the competition over the past half decade.

1. July 10, 2013 – New York exchanges Marcus Camby, Steve Novak, Quentin Richardson, a pick in the first round of 2016 and picks in the second round of 2014 and 2017 for Toronto for Andrea Bargnani

No matter how paralyzing the Garnett-Pierce trade for the nets, their motivation to act for two experienced Hall of Famers in an attempt to compete in the short term was at least understandable. The decision of the Knicks to give up multiple concept choices for Andrea Bargnani was inexplicable and inexplicable on the day it happened and only looked worse as time went on.

Bargnani had two years and $ 23 million left on his deal and came from one of the worst seasons of his career. It was the kind of contract that under normal circumstances the Raptors should have made a first-round choice as a sweetener to get a team to take it. The Knicks gave up a first and two seconds for a player who was never worth it for no reason.

To make matters worse: the trade was so widespread that during the 2013-14 season, Knicks owner James Dolan stopped the trade talks with Toronto for Kyle Lowry because he was worried about the perception that he would be fleeced again by Raptors GM Masai Ujiri. The Knicks have done many dubious things in the Dolan era, and this deal is at the top of the list.