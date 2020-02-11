Advertisement

Randeep Hooda is not only a great actor, he also often shares ideas on how we can protect our wildlife. He has often gone to Twitter to talk about issues that are close to his heart, be it to congratulate the Maharashtra CM on his position on Human Dam or to question the responsibility of animals caused by industrial activities in near forests were killed.

It is therefore not surprising that the United Nations Environment Program has appointed him Ambassador for Migratory Species. The news was spread by Parveen Kaswan, who comes from the elite Indian forest services. He went on Twitter to announce that India is hosting the COP of the Gujarat Migratory Species Convention for the first time, and brought in the same tweet the news of Randeep’s appointment.

Advertisement

Randeep will serve as an ambassador to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s COP of CMS in Gujarat’s home state. Prime Minister will deal with this paternity, which will be attended by conservatives and non-governmental organizations from around the world. At this conference, they will also consider a proposal to add elephants to the global protection list.

On the work front, we will see him play a key role in the film Love Aaj Kal, which will be released on February 14th. He will also appear in Salman Khan’s leading actor Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be released on Eid. Apart from that, Randeep will also make a digital debut this year and the details will be kept secret for the time being.

We wish Randeep all the best for this new role and we are confident that as an ambassador he can bring about positive changes in the world we live in.

Loading…