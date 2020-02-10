Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton show PDA at the 2020 Academy Awards

Advertisement

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek are one of those Hollywood couples who love to make a fashion statement anywhere, whether they’re together or separate. Of course they were dressed exceptionally on the red carpet of the Oscars.

The two posed together. Malek was wearing a black suit and Boynton was wearing a black and white dress. Malek is the host tonight, and his date is his boyfriend Boynton. They showed minimal PDA in front of photographers on the red carpet.

Last year at the Oscars, the two had one of the most romantic moments throughout the show. Malek kissed Boynton passionately after being awarded Best Actor for her film Bohemian Rhapsody. During his acceptance speech, he gave her a warm greeting, not only as his co-star, but also as his real girlfriend. “Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film,” he told her. “You are incredibly talented. You have won my heart. Thank you.”

Boynton later told The Cut that the only reason she could be “weirdly calm” was because she was in the CBD. The actress told the outlet that she had eaten a handful of CBD candy before the ceremony and after Malek’s moment, “I passed out.”

Malek and Boynton have made a red carpet together so far this year. The two were together at the Golden Globes. Boynton wore a silver dress and euphoric eye makeup, while Malek kept it elegant in a black suit with a thin tie.

