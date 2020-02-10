Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma must be a happy, no, very happy man today, as he’s the newest celebrity in Bollywood to become a grandfather. His only daughter, Revathi Varma, gave birth to a little girl and adopted motherhood. In 2013, she married the doctor Pranav in Hyderabad in an inconspicuous ceremony.

Although it’s a common practice, the filmmaker hadn’t posted anything about it on Twitter or Instagram, but the filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s response on Twitter was priceless and fun. Taking into account his bill, he wrote – Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu … I wish that your granddaughter is the person who finally restrains you … By the way, what do you prefer – Ramu tata Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu …

Have a look here:

Advertisement

Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu …

If you want your granddaughter, this is the person who will finally rein in you. By the way, what you prefer

Ramu Tata

Ramu Nanna or

Grandpa Ramu … @ RGVzoomin £

– Rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli)

February 10, 2020

He returns to RGV and is one of the most eccentric personalities in the industry, especially when it comes to his tweets and interviews. With regard to his films, he has given Hindi cinema with Shiva, Raat, Satya, Rangeela, Bhoot and Sarkar some of the most rousing and rousing works.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates