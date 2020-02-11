Advertisement

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu hoisted members of the House of Lords on the last day of the first half of the budget meeting for “low attendance”.

The session is now paused for a five-week break.

Naidu’s comments come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a three-line whip to its members asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha to “support the government’s stance” during the House debated on the Union budget.

The BJP had informed its members of parliament that “some very important legislative work will be brought into the house on Tuesday to be discussed and adopted”.

“Some political parties have whipped home health because today is the last day. We have found that attendance is much lower and it sends out a very wrong message, as if members were not interested in the household and home, “said Naidu at the beginning of Tuesday’s session.

Therefore, the opposition leader (LoP) and the chairman of the House of Representatives asked if they could issue a whip. I said I would be happy to have the whip issued regularly throughout the session so the members were there, “added Naidu.

A whip is a general guideline that is issued to party members of the house and must be followed by them.

