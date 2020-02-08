Advertisement

Written by Shubhajit Roy

| New Delhi |

Published: February 9, 2020, 4:10:33 am

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the older brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, traveled to India on Friday for a five-day visit. This was his first trip abroad after he was appointed Prime Minister of the island nation in November last year. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

More than two months after India announced to Sri Lanka a $ 50 million security and counter-terrorism line during President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa underlined their shared concerns on Saturday on terrorism and terrorism the need to “tackle” the problem “firmly”.

Rajapaksa continued to focus on security and counter-terrorism issues while avoiding the issue of reconciliation with the Lankan Tamils, as Gotabaya did during his visit. Rajapaksa, president of Lanka from 2005 to 2015, led the country when the decades-long conflict with the LTTE was crushed.

However, in his remarks, Modi said that they spoke about the subject “with an open mind”. “I am confident that the Sri Lankan government will meet the Tamil people’s expectations for equality, justice, peace and respect in a united Sri Lanka,” he said.

The five-day visit to India is Rajapaksa’s first bilateral overseas visit. Gotabaya also decided to come to India for the first time after his election as president.

Modi described terrorism as a major threat to the region and argued that Delhi and Colombo would expand cooperation on this challenge. “Our two countries have resolutely tackled this problem. On Easter Day in Sri Lanka in April last year, there were painful and barbaric terrorist attacks. These attacks were not only a blow to Sri Lanka, but also to humanity. In our talks, we talked about how we can advance our counterterrorism cooperation, ”said the Prime Minister.

Rajapaksa thanked India for helping Colombo improve its counter-terrorism capabilities. He remembered Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka and his help in the fight against terrorism, and thanked him for his government’s “neighborhood policy”. “India is our closest neighbor and long-time friend. The close historical ties have created a solid foundation for our relationships, ”he said.

During the visit to Gotabaya in November, Modi also spoke about the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka and expressed the same hope for justice, peace and respect in his statement.

Regarding the fishermen, Modi said that both sides had decided to take a humanitarian approach. “The problem directly affects people’s livelihood in both countries,” he said.

Modi said he and Rajapaksa also talked about joint economic projects, as well as improving trade and investment. “We discussed ways to deepen contact between people, promote tourism, and improve connectivity.”

Referring to the fact that India is a “trusted partner” in Sri Lanka’s development, Modi said that stability, security and prosperity in the island nation are important for both India and the entire region of the Indian Ocean. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister also met with President Ram Nath Kovind and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. He will travel alongside Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

