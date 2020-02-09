Advertisement

Before a gathering of thousands of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists, Thackeray warned of an “appropriate response” to rallies against the CAA and the NRC, saying, “A Morcha will be answered with a Morcha, a stone with a stone, and a sword with a sword “.

In the afternoon, the MNS made a large march from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai to demand the displacement of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. The morcha culminated in Azad Maidan.

After starting from his home in Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Thackeray, accompanied by his wife Sharmila and son Amit, visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi.

He walked from the Hindu Gymkhana into the “Mahamorcha” (mega-march) and walked to the Metro Junction, which is about a kilometer away, before being asked by the police to continue driving in his car because of a large crowd.

Speaking to the Azad Maidan assembly, the MNS leader said: “Today anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests received an appropriate response with this MNS rally. But let me warn you, next time Morchas will be answered with Morchas and if you continue with your drama, stones with stones and swords with swords will be answered. “

Thackeray, who campaigned vigorously against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections last year, previously defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Citizens’ Register (NRC).

Thackeray spoke at the rally about Muslim “opposition” to the CAA and NRC.

“I don’t understand why Muslims are protesting the CAA and NRC. Who wanted to evacuate those who have lived in India since their birth?” he asked.

“… Who do you (anti-CAA and anti-NRC demonstrators) want to show your power and why?” he said.

Thackeray blamed the ongoing protests against the CAA and NRC for the “lack of understanding” of the problems.

“The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus who have been subjected to religious atrocities in neighboring countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) and emigrated to India,” he said.

“Do these people (illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh) consider my county” Dharmashala “(charity shelter)?” Thackeray interviewed while talking about the NRC.

He also wondered if the Union government had issued the CAA and proposed the NRC as “a trick to divert people’s attention from the country’s poor financial situation”.

He called for “strict” implementation of the CAA and NRC across the country.

In his speech, Thackeray appealed to the central government “to give the police 48 hours a free hand to expel Mumbai infiltrators because there is no point in asking the state government.”

“Infiltrators are just as important as drinking water, education and health. Pakistani and Bangaladeshi infiltrators should be kicked out of the country and no compromise should be made on this issue,” he told the assembly.

Apart from the illegal residents of Bangladesh and Pakistan, a large number of Nigerians remain in the Mira-Bhayandar region near Mumbai, where the police are also unable to enter their colonies.

The MNS leader, well aware that his push for the CAA and the NRC could raise awareness that he was trying to repair fences with the BJP, said: “These days, those who criticize the Union government are becoming anti-BJP and praised them as BJP supporters. Isn’t there a middle ground? “

The MNS ‘Hindutva push came almost two months after Shiv Sena teamed up with the NCP and Congress to form a government in Maharashtra.

In early January, the MNS president met with the former Prime Minister of Maharashtra and high-ranking BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Days later, he replaced the old striped MNS flag and revived it in a new saffron avatar with the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Interestingly, clearing illegal infiltrators was a declared position of the Bhartiya Janata party, to which the MNS leader has had a love-hate relationship since becoming a supporter of modi as a supporter.

Throughout Sunday, the police held a strict vigil along the route, involving MNS activists from Mumbai, the metropolitan area, and other parts of Maharashtra.

On the Azad Maidan podium, the MNS showed photographs by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedakar, Savitribai Phule and Thackeray’s grandfather, the late Prabodhankar Thackeray.

