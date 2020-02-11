Advertisement

They may be a box office success, but the offerings of the director duo Raj and DK are anything but conventional. What is the reason why your next Bollywood appearance with Shah Rukh Khan is drawing our attention – who doesn’t want to see the perfect combination of King Khan’s mainstream appeal and Raj-DK’s out-of-the-box ideas?

“It’s our favorite script we’ve stuck to for a long time,” DK says, adding that the duo was surprised that the word collaboration came out. “We met him and talked about the script. He liked the universe to which the film belongs. History has elements that resonate with us,” he says, and declines to disclose further details.

The duo is currently busy with three shows, including Citadel with Anthony and Joe Russo. “It is up to him to [officially] announce it. He is working on his appointments,” says Raj, on the pretext that the company could be put in place in mid-2020. King Khan’s greenlighting for their project can be seen as some kind of confirmation, but they don’t share the idea. “We have been validated many times. We have recently been told that we are not making a bad film.”

