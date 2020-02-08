Rainy Sunday: Predictions for Sunday Academy Awards

Advertisement

Rain is expected to make an unwanted appearance on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

About a tenth of an inch is expected to fall on the Los Angeles area, including Hollywood, where the Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theater.

“We don’t expect it to be particularly heavy,” said Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Oxnard. “It’s just coming at the wrong time.”

The morning will start with the possibility of light rain and the odds will increase throughout the day, she said. In the evening when the rewards start, there will be a 60 to 70% chance of showers.

The storm is expected to drop the snow level to 3,500 to 4,000 feet on Sunday, then to 2,500 feet on Monday morning.

It is also expected to be cold, with a high of around 60 degrees Sunday and temperatures between the mid and late 1950s around the red carpet.

The rain is expected to dissipate on Monday, although showers may persist in mountain areas, said Hoxsie.

Rain is not very unusual during the Oscars, having fallen on 18 of the 91 Oscars, most recently in 2017.

In the past, crews used vacuum cleaners and squeegees to dry the carpet and umbrellas to protect the stars from the elements as they brought them into the event.

February is generally the wettest month of the year in California. But, for at least until the end of the month, the state will have below normal rainfall.

In addition to the expected showers, those visiting Hollywood this weekend will experience street and sidewalk closures due to the awards ceremony.

Hollywood Boulevard has been closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive since last Sunday and will reopen at 6:00 am Wednesday. Subway trains will bypass Hollywood and Highland stations after the last train scheduled for Saturday evening, and service to the station will resume at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Other closings will take effect overnight until most streets around the theater are closed. A full list of street closings and a map are available on the Oscars website.