NEW DELHI :

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a strong appearance for the youth at a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday, saying they had the power to change the country and the world.

At an important public meeting of the party’s youth team, Gandhi spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about economic and rural problems.

The address is important as it is one of the largest public non-election meetings that Gandhi has held outside of his Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha in the past six months since Congress faced a crash in the national election.

“Every country has a national treasure, our treasure is the youth of the country … everyone agrees that the youth of this country can change the whole world. 21st century India is wasting its treasure. This government and the prime minister do not allow you to do what you can do for the country. Young people from this country visit schools and colleges … Despite their graduation, people are not getting a job, “said Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in the Albert Hall in Jaipur.

“A young person lost his job last year. Narendra Modi promised jobs for two young people, but last year a young man lost his jobs. The prime minister talks about a number of issues, but not about what happened to the youth, “added Gandhi.

Part of the party leaders believe that the public gathering is part of the script for his return to the top position in the party. In August, Sonia Gandhi was named party leader after more than two months of uncertainty after Rahul Gandhi resigned from responsibility for Congress’ second worst defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

On the economic issues, Rahul Gandhi said the prime minister did not understand the economy, especially the rural sector. “Ask an 8-year-old whether the disassembly was harmful or useful. He will tell you that it was harmful. India used to defeat China … Only India can defeat it, India’s youth can defeat it. We have a big chance, but the sad thing is that we’re wasting our treasure on it, “he added.

