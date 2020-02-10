Rage Against The Machine Reunion Tour Dates With Run The Jewels

Advertisement

Rage Against The Machine have announced a full list of 2020 reunion shows after a handful of dates have been scattered over the past few months. The tour is referred to as a “Public Service Announcement” tour.

As already announced, the first shows of the tour will take place in the border cities between America and Mexico. The proceeds from these shows go to immigration rights organizations. Additional charities for other shows will be announced shortly. They will also drop in at Coachella for their extensive appointments that begin in late March and last until late November.

Run The Jewels will open the tour and a press release says the performances will coincide with the release of their next album, RTJ4.

The full list of dates can be found below. More information about tickets can be found on the website.

26.03. El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

28.03. Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

30.03. Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

17.4. Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

21.4. Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25.04. Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28.04. Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE

05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14.05. Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19.05. Chicago, IL @ United Center

23.05. Boston, MA @ Boston Call

19.6. Dover, DE @ Firefly

07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21.7. Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Center

23.7. Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

27.07. Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29.07. Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB & T Pavilion

08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28.08. Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival

30.08. Reading, England @ Reading Festival

09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena