Rage Against The Machine Reunion Tour Dates With Run The Jewels

Rage Against The Machine have announced a full list of 2020 reunion shows after a handful of dates have been scattered over the past few months. The tour is referred to as a “Public Service Announcement” tour.
As already announced, the first shows of the tour will take place in the border cities between America and Mexico. The proceeds from these shows go to immigration rights organizations. Additional charities for other shows will be announced shortly. They will also drop in at Coachella for their extensive appointments that begin in late March and last until late November.
Run The Jewels will open the tour and a press release says the performances will coincide with the release of their next album, RTJ4.
The full list of dates can be found below. More information about tickets can be found on the website.
26.03. El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
28.03. Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
30.03. Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival
17.4. Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival
21.4. Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25.04. Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28.04. Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE
05/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
05/05 Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14.05. Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19.05. Chicago, IL @ United Center
23.05. Boston, MA @ Boston Call
19.6. Dover, DE @ Firefly
07/10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
07/13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/18 Québec City, Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21.7. Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Center
23.7. Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
27.07. Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29.07. Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04/08 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 Camden, NJ @ BB & T Pavilion
08/10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28.08. Leeds, England @ Leeds Festival
30.08. Reading, England @ Reading Festival
09/01 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
09/06 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
09/08 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
09/10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena