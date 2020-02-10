Rage Against the Machine announce Reunion Tour + Ticket Info

Advertisement

Rage Against the Machine have announced a massive 40-date reunion tour that marks their first joint shows in almost a decade.

Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford will return to the stage in March as they will play three shows in cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso, Texas; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. They will then travel to Indio, California in April to lead the 2020 edition of Coachella.

Rage Against the Machine then goes on an extensive tour of North America that includes a mix of arena shows and festival appearances at Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest.

On the tour, Rage will also cross the Atlantic to see shows and festivals in Europe in late August and early September.

Check out the band’s full tour schedule below. Run the Jewels will support the entire seven-month trek.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on Thursday, February 14th. All proceeds from the first three shows along the border go directly to immigrant rights organizations, while part of the proceeds from their other shows go to charity throughout the year.

This is an evolving story …

Anger against the machine 2020 tour dates:

26.03. – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

28.03. – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

30.03. – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

17.4. – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

21.4. – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25.04. – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28.04. – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

05/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05/05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

05/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

05/09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14.05. – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16.05. – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19.05. – Chicago, IL @ United Center

23.05. – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

19.6. – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17.7. – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18.7. – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21.7. – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

23.7. – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27.07. – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29.07. – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31.07. – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28.08. – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

30.08. – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 – Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena