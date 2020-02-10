Rage Against the Machine announce Reunion Tour + Ticket Info

Rage Against the Machine have announced a massive 40-date reunion tour that marks their first joint shows in almost a decade.
Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commferford will return to the stage in March as they will play three shows in cities along or near the Mexican border, including El Paso, Texas; Las Cruses, New Mexico; and Phoenix, Arizona. They will then travel to Indio, California in April to lead the 2020 edition of Coachella.
Rage Against the Machine then goes on an extensive tour of North America that includes a mix of arena shows and festival appearances at Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival and Ottawa Bluesfest.
On the tour, Rage will also cross the Atlantic to see shows and festivals in Europe in late August and early September.
Check out the band’s full tour schedule below. Run the Jewels will support the entire seven-month trek.
Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster on Thursday, February 14th. All proceeds from the first three shows along the border go directly to immigrant rights organizations, while part of the proceeds from their other shows go to charity throughout the year.
This is an evolving story …
Anger against the machine 2020 tour dates:
26.03. – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
28.03. – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
30.03. – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
17.4. – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
21.4. – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25.04. – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28.04. – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05/05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
05/07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
05/09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14.05. – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
16.05. – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19.05. – Chicago, IL @ United Center
23.05. – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
19.6. – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
07/10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
07/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
17.7. – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
18.7. – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21.7. – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center
23.7. – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27.07. – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29.07. – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31.07. – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
08/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28.08. – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
30.08. – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/04 – Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/10 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena