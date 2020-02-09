Advertisement

AHMEDABAD :

Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa said on Sunday that the Rafale fighter plane India is buying from France is half a generation ahead of the aircraft held by two opponents of India, China and Pakistan.

India is buying 36 Rafale jets from France and the first four planes are due to arrive in May this year.

“As I said, Rafale is half a generation ahead of the planes that are there with two of our opponents,” he said when he approached a meeting here.

Advertisement

The former Air Chief answered a question about how the Rafale will increase the strength of the IAF.

Regarding the air battle between India and Pakistan on February 27 last year after the Balakot airstrike, Dhanoa, who was then leading the IAF, said: “The February 27 fight … it was a fight beyond sight (BVR) Im BVR combat, the most important thing is to look first and shoot first. Your sensors, your data fusion, what is the ability of your air-to-air missile … can you shoot first? Gives you a distinct advantage. “

The former IAF chief said that the results of the air battle would have been different if we had Rafale fighter planes.

“As the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said, if we had Rafale on February 27, the results would have been different,” he said.

Regarding the number of casualties in the air attack on Balakot, the former IAF chief said: “We technically measure how many targets you had to hit and how many you could hit. We cannot count the losses. This is the intelligence agency’s contribution. I will not Leave a Comment. “

When asked if he had an “idea” of intelligence agencies, he said, “If I have it, it’s in the classified domain, I can’t share it with you. If this information just needs to be shared.” the source who provided this information cannot do it, we cannot. ”

subjects