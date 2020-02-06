Advertisement

Ed O’Brien from Radiohead has been working on his debut solo album called EOB since last fall when he first shared the ambient instrumental “Santa Teresa”. Since then he has given us the extensive epic “Brasil” and a first tour. Today we get another song as well as all details about the album.

About EOBs LP: It’s called Earth. It is nine tracks long and “Santa Teresa” is not one of them. It is entirely produced by O’Brien and Flood with the support of Catherine Marks on “Olympik”. It will appear in the Capitol in April. As previously mentioned, contributors include Radioheads Colin Greenwood, Adrian Utley from Portishead, Glenn Kotche from Wilco, Omar Hakim, Nathan East, Laura Marling, David Okumu from Invisible, Adam “Cecil” Bartlett, Richie Kennedy and Marcelo S. Silva.

The title “Shangri-La” released today is announced as the world’s first official single. You can see why. Even after almost six minutes, it’s more punchy and pop than anything O’Brien has shared on the album so far, with a falsetto voice that suggests O’Brien was his friend Thom’s loyal second cast. There is a lot of fascinating rhythmic and melodic action to analyze here, but the many moving parts satisfactorily blur instead of overwhelming the synapses.

Listen below, where you can also see a video about Earth’s formation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7Djc5z-EMg [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iio3NcrVM3I [/ embed]

TRACK LIST:

01 “Shangri-La”

02 “Brazil”

03 “Deep days”

04 “A long time coming”

05 “mass”

06 “Banksters”

07 “Sail on”

08 “Olympics”

09 “Cloak of the Night”

TOUR DATES:

02/07 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

02/08 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/10 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge in Hollywood forever

03/07 London, UK @ BBC Festival 6

06/13 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

24.07. Lucerne, CH @ Blue Balls Festival

31.07. Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

The earth is out at Capitol 4/17. Pre-order here.