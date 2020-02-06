Advertisement

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has finally revealed the details of his upcoming solo debut after months of teasing. The record is called Earth and will be released on April 17th on Capitol under the nickname EOB. He also shared a new song “Shangri-La” to celebrate the announcement.

Earth is nine tracks long and features contributions from Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Laura Marling, Adrian Utley from Portishead, Glenn Kotche from Wilco, David Okumu from The Invisible, and more.

“Shangri-La” is the second single we heard from the album with a science fiction short film after the nine-minute title “Brasil”. He also released the non-album track “Santa Teresa”.

“Here is the album. Thank you for waiting. It’s called Earth and will be released on April 17th just in time for summer,” O’Brien wrote in a statement. “Thanks to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio. It was a real trip to get here. Recorded in Wales and London. Phew, we did it !!”

“Shangri-La” is a happy song based on a rhythmic percussive section and looped vocals. It sounds like a happy stroll through a new neighborhood – when your neighbors happen to have the same calming, harmonious voice as O’Brien, that is. Stream it down.

Pre-orders for Earth are currently available. Below you will find the album cover, a track list and a video behind the scenes.

Ed O’Brien is starting his first solo tour dates tomorrow. Later that year he will perform at the Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival. Grab tickets here for all of his upcoming concerts.

earth Artwork:

earth Track List:

01 Shangri-La

02. Brazil

03. Deep days

04. A long time coming

05 mass

06. Banksters

07. Keep sailing

08 Olympics

09. Cloak of the night