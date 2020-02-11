Advertisement

Radhika Apte has an amazing sense of fashion and always causes a stir, be it a high-couture look or basics with a twist or a classic vintage look. Radhika always steals the show. Radhika spoke in an interview with a leading magazine about her love of fashion, in which the actress always turns her head with abstract fashion choices. “

The indie star has always given outfits that are portable and super comfortable, and complemented all of their looks with the perfect hair and makeup. The actress has rebuilt her fan base from scratch, always focused on quality content, and delivered a better project every day.

Radhika always delighted the audience with the number of characters she served, be it in Bollywood or OTT, and more are in preparation.

Radhika Apte has made a remarkable contribution to the OTT platforms on which she provided stories that are worth remembering. The actress has made her way to success and mastered all rooms. Radhika Apte is the first name that comes to mind when it comes to delivering the best content.

On the working front, Radhika Apte will appear alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Raat Akeli Hai, for which the actress has already finished filming in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what they have to offer with these new exciting projects and roles

