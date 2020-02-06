RACHEL McADAMS scrubs out of DR. Strange 2

Advertisement

Photo credit: Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange Co-star Rachel McAdams will not be returning for the sequel to the 2021 film Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madnessby variety. This unconfirmed report was inserted into the larger story of Marvel Studios, in which Sam Raimi was wooed as a replacement director for the film and the up-and-coming Scott Derrickson was replaced.

The Hollywood trade has no reason to do so as it was reported in 2018 that she was “expected” to return.

As far as it is known who will be involved in the film, both the title star Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen (from WandaVision) are confirmed.

According to reports, Marvel plans to start production Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness this May to flip the entire movie in one year for the May 7, 2021 release date.