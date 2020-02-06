Rachel Comey's women's clothing is perhaps the best kept secret in men's fashion

Advertisement

“Sometimes I feel that our (clothing) is so serious, but when I think of the women who wear them, I have the feeling that it should be like that,” she continued. “There are many times in your life when you want to be taken seriously, you want to be heard and you need your clothes to help you with that. And conversely, I think we should all feel the other way, you know: well cared for and off-duty, and relaxed, and there is other clothing for that. I think I really have more to do with that experience than when I was in my twenties and dressed men for fun. It was a different time in my life. “

Getty Images

American designers are eager to show in Europe and have left New York this season with a fairly thin fashion calendar, but Comey is back on the schedule with its typical small-scale but glamorous dinner-and-a-fashion show arrangement. It has been a popular part of the fashion universe for years, but since September 2017 it has not hosted it anymore. Unlike many of her American fellow designers, she has never thought of showing outside the country. (She has been shown twice in Los Angeles and will be organizing a pop-up in Paris on February 22 – March 18 – a real American moment in Paris.) “I don’t know why; I never noticed it,” she said. “I think that’s just something else.” She thought a moment. “I don’t know why other designers go to Paris or London. Just to be on the world stage, I think? “

Advertisement

Yet she acknowledged: “We have a bad reputation right now, this New York industry, don’t we? I don’t know why that is exactly. “She continued:” There is clearly a shift in retail and direct to consumers, and the obsession of people with newness and new brands and new businesses and things like that. I see that a bit, but I think if you know who you are designing for, I think it makes sense. “Comey is pragmatic, a problem solver with fashion consciousness. Dreamy and always as light as her clothes can be, she is a New Yorker through and through.

Comey even seems to have come up with many things that younger fashion brands find flum boxes. She has built an independent American brand from the start, with a dedicated core of customers that is only growing. The key is that everything has been slow, an idea that young designers may find unknown or even exotic. “I hired my first employee after six years. I worked alone for six years while I was freelancing and doing other odd jobs, just sorting out and wandering past. I don’t know if people now have the same expectation. I think with social media it seems like people are just expecting a huge company so quickly, you know. That never happened. For me it was very slow, stable and word of mouth. “Even the way she builds things from collection to collection is slow. Instead of a relentless drive for newness, she evolves her ideas with every season: “You can experiment, or you can go further.”

Spring 2020 Hanna Tveite, thanks to Rachel Comey

That work process has also given her brand a number of unexpected hits. Many brands need a sneaker or a small bag to make the company work, but every few seasons something comes from Comey’s world and becomes ubiquitous, such as her jeans or her wooden clogs. This season I had put money into a pair of woven leather sandals that she had made in Italy. Men in particular will love them. As she cunningly said, “These are kind of mandals.” And with pleated pants? See you in the boutique!