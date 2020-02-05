Advertisement

The government faces a race against the time to adopt emergency legislation after the Streatham attack.

An objective of 27 February has been set to rush the bill through parliament to prevent the automatic release of further terrorists.

Advertisement

A Whitehall official said, “If the legislation is passed on February 27, we can prevent the automatic release of further terrorist suspects who may pose a threat to the public.”

It is understood that one offender will be released on 28 February, with approximately five expected to be let in March, unless the new law is in force.

Convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman wore a fake suicide belt when he picked up a knife from a store on Streatham High Road in southern London on Sunday before stabbing two bystanders.

Sudesh Amman (Metropolitan Police / PA)

The 20-year-old was imprisoned in December 2018 for owning and distributing terrorist documents, but was automatically released halfway through his sentence less than fourteen days ago.

He was placed under police supervision 24 hours a day on his release and sources have described him as a “highly worrying person.”

Monday Justice Minister Robert Buckland said that urgent legislation was needed to ensure that perpetrators serve two-thirds of their sentences before being eligible for release, after which their case would be considered by a panel of specialized judges and psychiatrists in the Parole Bord .

There are 224 terrorists in prison in Britain, most of whom think they have extremist Islamist views, according to the latest published figures until the end of September.

No fewer than 50 terrorists can be released from prison this year, figures suggest.