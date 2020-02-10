R-Truth gets its own WWE 24 documentary special

Advertisement

R-Truth is a 34-time WWE 24/7 champion. Now the WWE cameras learn a little about who Truth is when he’s not running the WWE 24/7 title.

WWE revealed that R-Truth is getting its own WWE 24 Special. The debut will take place on February 27, immediately after the WWE Super ShowDown in the WWE network. As part of the publication of the special it was written:

While the endlessly charismatic truth may be best known for offering some of the most inflammatory and funniest moments in WWE history, his path to Superstardome, as described in WWE 24, reveals the story of a man who had to overcome grave difficulties where he is today.

The WWE Super ShowDown is likely to start at 1:00 p.m. EST, as with previous WWE Saudi Arabian events. Even if you cannot watch the premiere live, it will be available on demand over the WWE network.