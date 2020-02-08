Quotes of the Week: Foreign Topics, The Hills, Intuition, The Detour and More

Advertisement

These fireworks on Independence Day weren’t the only issues that kept us busy this week.

On the contrary, many TV exhibits have caught our attention in the past seven days, as our latest Quotes of the Week galleries are dominated by tongues and one-liners.

This time we got an uncomfortable second (although there were many to choose from) between two of the Bachelorette candidates, a particularly fundamental geography lesson from The Hills ‘Spencer, Roger Ailes’ passionate protection for Christmas on The Loudest Voice, and a detour character who mates completely.

Also introduced this week: double dosage of stranger issues and designated survivor as well as sound bites from Intuition, Good Bother and Extra.

Check out the connected gallery – or click here to go straight – and let us know if we missed one of your favorites!