Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali reveals the fourth stage diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali found that he spent most of this 12-month fight against pancreatic cancer – and profitably.

“I’ve been fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer since April 17,” Banali, 67, said on Monday on podcaster Mitch Lafon’s social media sites.

The publication continued: “The unique forecast was very scary. I struggled quite a bit and it cost a lot, but I’m grateful to say that after a few rounds of chemo and various remedies, I’m on the mend. “

In response to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for these pancreatic cancer patients is 9%, and in the early stages, the disease usually does not manifest itself in indicators or signs. The disease has already spread.

“The highway ahead will not be easy, but cancer has found its counterpart and I plan to take further preventive measures. I want me to be with you on every Quiet Riot gig because that’s the primary time in 38 years I’ve ever missed a gig, ”Banali’s statement says. “Please know that nothing else would stop me if I had been able to fly on an airplane and play a gift. I feel much better and stronger now. “

Banali said he hoped to perform with the band on Saturday October 26th at the legendary LA Whiskey a Go Go and to tour again in 2020.

The native Queenser Banali is the remaining member of Quiet Riot’s “traditional lineup”, which is behind hits like “Steel Wellbeing” and the hood of Slades “Cum On Really feel the Noize”.

The group, which was founded by future Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, achieved one of the greatest hits of the LA Heavy Steel scene of the 1980s with the album “Steel Well being”. However, like many of their friends, they were unable to capitalize on it and survived a changing cast before lead singer Kevin DuBrow died in 2007. Banali has been touring under the title “Quiet Riot” since 2010.