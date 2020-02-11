Advertisement

Air Italy’s investors, Qatar Airways and Aga Khan, decided to liquidate the struggling airline, citing “sustained and structural conditions” in the market.

The two-year-old airline’s shareholders acted unanimously, and the Italian airline will guarantee flights scheduled by other operators by February 25, Air Italy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Qatair Airways said separately that it was ready to “do its part to support the turnaround and growth of the airline,” but that would only have been possible with the commitment of all shareholders.

Air Italy had losses of around EUR 200 million ($ 218 million) in 2019 and losses of EUR 160 million in 2018, and canceled flights to New York and Lagos on Monday, the Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

Air Italy’s collapse comes when the Italian government is looking for a buyer for the former national airline Alitalia, which underwent special management in 2017. Alitalia, bankrupt for the second time in a decade, survives a government bridging loan.

Italian Transport Minister Paola De Micheli had previously scheduled an “urgent meeting” with Air Italy and asked that any decision about her future be suspended until the relevant minister discussed the matter.

Air Italy went into operation in March 2018 after Qatar Airways bought a 49% stake in a predecessor, while Aga Khan’s Alisarda SpA owned 51%. The purchase of Qatar Airways was part of Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker’s strategy of leveraging outside investments to increase sales and cash under a Saudi-embargoed embargo that restricts flights.

The United States and Qatar have recently disagreed over whether Qatar Air’s stake in Air Italy should undercut U.S. competitors despite a previous agreement between the two nations.

The Aga Khan, which founded the airline as Meridiana in 1963, does not want to provide additional funds, and Qatar Air cannot increase its share above 49% due to EU regulations, Il Messaggero reported.

The Italian airline offers domestic and international flights. According to the company’s website, its fleet includes eight Boeing Co. 737s and five Airbus SE A330s.

