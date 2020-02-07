Advertisement

Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that a counter-terrorism attack in Yemen killed Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaeda leader who was responsible for last year’s deadly shots at Naval Air Station Pensacola, which involved a Saudi trainee pilot had killed three American sailors.

There have been unconfirmed reports of his death since January 31, including indicative tweets from the President, but neither the Department of Defense nor the CIA had issued any official confirmation.

Al-Rimi was the founder of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP). For a long time, the subsidiary was considered the most dangerous branch of the global network for its attempts to launch attacks on the US mainland. Trump said the US and its allies were safer as a result of his death.

“We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who want to harm us,” Trump said.

While Trump confirmed reports that al-Rimi had been killed, he did not say when the U.S. operation was carried out and gave no details of how it was carried out.

At the end of January, a suspected US drone attack destroyed a building that housed al-Qaida fighters in eastern Yemen. Also on February 1, Trump retweeted several other tweets and media reports that seemed to offer confirmation.

Al-Rimi had stated in an 18-minute video that his group was responsible for the December 6 shots at the base. He called the shooter, the Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani, a “brave knight” and a “hero”.

The gunman opened fire in a base classroom, killing three people and wounding two Sheriff MPs before one of the MPs killed him. Eight others were also injured.

The shootout focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in American military training programs and revealed shortcomings in the screening of cadets.

In January, the United States sent 21 Saudi military students home, saying that the trainees had shown jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media sites, or had “contact” with images of child abuse, including in Internet chat rooms.

Al-Rimi was considered a potential successor to Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Egyptian leader of Al Qaeda’s strategic operations, which is believed to be in Pakistan.

In 2006, al-Rimi and other AQAP members escaped from prison in Yemen to build one of al-Qaeda’s strongest local branches and plan attacks on pipelines that carry oil and gas to the southern terminals in the country.

In a message to the American nation in 2013, al-Rimi said: “Your security will not be achieved by destroying or attacking and suppressing the security of other nations.”

The Americans should “leave us with our religion, our country and our nations and take care of their internal affairs,” he said.

Al-Rimi has been reported to become the leader of AQAP following a 2015 drone attack that killed Nasir al-Wuhayshi.

In 2017, days after a special forces raid on an area in Yemen that killed a U.S. soldier, Al-Rimi Trump mocked and said in a recorded message: “The new fool of the White House received a painful slap in the face. “

In order to prevent al-Qaida from building a secure base in Yemen, the U.S. recorded 131 strikes in 2017 and 36 in 2018. This year, US officials killed a high-ranking al-Qaida in a drone attack by the CIA Ibrahim al-Asiri. Qaida bomb maker behind an “underwear bomb” attempt to fly on Christmas Day 2009.

In January last year, a US strike killed Jamal al-Badawi, an al-Qaida activist linked to the attack on the USS Cole in 2000 when it was refueled in Aden.

Yemen has been hit by the civil war since 2015. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the United States was “alarmed” by the recent increase in violence in Yemen.

The violence “creates instability that terrorist groups and other malicious actors can use for their own ends,” said Pompeo.