Advertisement

Australia should set a target of net zero emissions by 2050, said the managing director of the Australian Economic Council.

Jennifer Westacott, who appeared on the Q&A panel on Monday evening, said to the audience: “We have to make net zero by 2050.”

When asked whether this meant that Australia should follow other parliaments like the UK and enact net zero ratios, she said, “I think that would be a start.”

Advertisement

“I think if we could get the two political parties to agree and legislate, we would have made massive progress in this country because we would know where we were going,” said Westacott.

“For companies that want to do business in this area, this would at least give us some certainty about where we’re going.”

The Monday panel included no politicians and dealt with Australia’s transition to a climate-neutral economy.

The audience members who asked questions included miners from areas such as the Latrobe Valley in Victoria.

Westacott’s comments come from independent MPs Zali Steggall and Crossbench advocating bipartisan support for a climate change framework to support the transition to a decarbonized economy.

It includes a proposal for a net zero emissions target by 2050, a budget for carbon emissions and assessments of the national climate change risk every five years.

Zeggall demands that government officials receive a conscience decision on the bill, which would only succeed if it were granted.

The bill will be introduced next month as a private member bill. Westacott told the panel Monday night that what Zeggall had suggested was “reasonable.”

“Make no mistake, and she admits that it depends on how it really matters. We have to find the right approach because we have to create these new jobs, ”she said.

The BCA, which represents the largest Australian companies, also says that Australia should, if possible, meet its 2030 emissions targets without relying on Kyoto-era transmission credits.

And it reiterated its call for a carbon price to be reintroduced to “drive the transition and create incentives to invest in low-emission technologies”.

It is included in a framework paper asking members, including the largest Australian banks and mining companies such as BHP and Rio Tinto, to comment while the group reviews and updates its energy and climate policies.

The scoping paper states that delivering zero net emissions at the lowest economic and social cost requires emissions cuts in all parts of the economy, including not only electricity, but also industrial processes, mining, transportation, and agriculture.

The statement that Australia should stop the release of carbon dioxide within three decades comes from the fact that the debate over climate change measures within the Morrison government is escalating.

The moderate liberals said Monday the government should not take over a new coal-fired power plant, and trade minister Simon Birmingham admitted that by signing the Paris Agreement, the coalition had already agreed to a long-term goal of global zero emissions.

This was followed by the announcement of a $ 4 million feasibility study for a planned coal-fired power plant in Collinsville, northern Queensland.

Last year, under the Australian Climate Roundtable, the corporate council, along with other groups of industry, unions, farmers, and investors, adopted a policy that could lead to reducing net emissions to zero.

The group has already been accused of rejecting serious proposals to combat climate change. In 2018, Labor’s promised 2030 goal of reducing emissions 45% below 2005 levels was described as “economic destruction”.

The paper says the Economic Council has supported strong measures for “over a decade.” It supports the Paris Agreement, a transition to net zero emissions by 2050, a market-oriented carbon price and the use of technology to drive change and create jobs and industries that “maintain Australia’s competitiveness”.

Regarding the government’s plan to use Kyoto Protocol loans to achieve the Paris Agreement goal, the Economic Council said: “If we can achieve our emission reduction targets without transmission credits, we should.”

On Monday evening, Westacott said that the BCA’s policy had been “for a long time”, but repeatedly emphasized that what matters was how Australia got there.

“That’s what’s really important,” she said. “It is important for the regions and it is our responsibility to find out how this will actually happen.

“Because we can only say something and then we cannot show how we will do it, in what period and at what cost, and which technology and policy settings, which incentives, these are further empty words, the Australians are becoming cynical. “