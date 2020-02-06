Pueblo 4-year-old boy dies of flu, father comments against Vaxxer criticism

Advertisement

PUEBLO, Colorado – According to state health officials, a 4-year-old pueblo boy died of flu this week. FOX31 spoke exclusively with the boy’s father, Najee Jackson Sr., on Thursday.

The father speaks out when his family receives a response online via a Facebook page, indicating that his family supports the ideology of people who don’t believe in vaccines, also known as antivaxxers.

“I miss everything about him,” Jackson said of his son Najee Jr.

Jackson, mother Geneva Montoya and their remaining three sons continue to fight flu symptoms. Jackson said her 10-month-old son’s symptoms seemed worst – with a high fever that requires hospitalization.

According to Jackson, the later flu diagnosis of Najee Jr. was a complete surprise.

The family returned to their Pueblo home on Sunday after treating their 10-month child at the Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital. That night, Najee Jr. passed out.

“His heart has stopped,” Jackson said to FOX31. “He wasn’t breathing. You brought his heart back to the hospital in Pueblo.”

The boy was declared brain dead and released to save life.

Since the news of death, the screen captures of Facebook posts from Montoya have gone viral. On January 31, Montoya wrote: “… my 4-year-old had a febrile seizure at just a temperature of 102. The doctor prescribed Tamaflu (sic). I didn’t pick it up …”

Montoya refused FOX31’s request for an interview.

Montoya is criticized for being connected to an anti-Vaxxer group online. She and Jackson are also facing a backlash because they don’t remember whether their sons have been vaccinated against the flu.

Montoya’s Facebook posts show that she requested unproven flu treatments at home with cucumbers and potatoes.

“I’m not looking at any of it,” said Jackson, referring to the online review.

The grieving parents say that what they have been through is difficult enough and they have no time to judge online.

“The negative comments – stay to yourself, because ultimately it is important that each of these parents go home and kiss their children,” said Jackson.

According to Jackson, the condition of the 10-month-old son is improving.

“Its temperature is now manageable,” he said. “We have already done it.”

A GoFundMe page for the family was created by Montoya.

Regardless of their effectiveness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that all people from 6 months of age are vaccinated in every flu season.

Experts say the vaccine could prevent the flu. If not, vaccinated individuals are more likely to experience less severe symptoms.

