Public memorial service for victims of helicopter crash planned for Angel Stadium

A public memorial service is scheduled Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim for three members of the Altobelli family, who were among nine people killed in a January 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, which also claimed the life of the former Laker Kobe Bryant and her 13. Gianna, a one year old girl.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their daughter, Alyssa, 14, will be honored at 4 p.m. a service. Doors open at 3 p.m. Entrance and parking are free.

John Altobelli was the oldest baseball coach in the history of Orange Coast College. He has guided the Pirates to four community college championships in California and more than 700 victories in 27 years at school. Alyssa played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant, who was coached by Kobe.

Everyone was on their way to a tournament at Kobe’s Mobe Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter crashed into a hill in dense fog. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

John, middle, Keri, top right, and daughter Alyssa Altobelli, bottom left, were three of the nine victims who died in the helicopter crash. They leave their son J.J. and daughter Alexis.

(Orange Coast College)

The Altobellis survived two other children: J.J. Altobelli, 29, a scout for the Boston Red Sox, and his sister Alexis Altobelli, 16, a high school student in Newport Beach. The Orange Coast College Foundation has set up a commemorative fund to cover their tuition and living expenses.

The Los Angeles Angels also announced that the team would honor the family’s memory by wearing Orange Coast College hats for the Cactus League opening games on February 22.

More than 2,000 people attended a private memorial in honor of two other accident victims, Sarah Chester, 45, and her daughter Payton, 13. The service took place on Saturday afternoon at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, where Payton was a student. .

“We will miss them and think of them often as we now begin the arduous process of trying to live our lives without Sarah and Payton,” said Chris Chester, Sarah’s husband and Payton’s father, in a statement.

More than 2,000 people attended a private memorial service for Sarah and Payton Chester on Saturday.

(Chester family)

Payton was a teammate of Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli on the girls’ basketball team at the Mamba Sports Academy.

“She loved her daughters on the Mamba team more than anything in the world and considered them her second family,” said Chris Chester. “She was determined to play basketball at university and at the WNBA. I have no doubt that she would have achieved all of her goals and dreams. “

“My heart is broken for his brothers, my family and his friends. But I’m also heartbroken for the rest of the world, because we lost someone who was going to do great things and make the world a better place. “

A vendor sells flowers to Kobe Bryant fans in front of a giant electronic billboard depicting the former NBA star near the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on January 30.

(Associated press)

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna is set for 10:00 a.m. on February 24 at the Staples Center.

Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram that the date 2-24 had symbolic significance because Gianna wore number 2 and Kobe wore number 24 as basketball players, and the 20 indicating the current year represented the number of years of Kobe played for the Lakers.

The service will follow weeks of impromptu vigils and memorials honoring basketball greats who have appeared in the Los Angeles area, including outside the Staples Center and near the venue. helicopter crash in Calabasas.