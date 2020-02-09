PSA file shows Omar that he has got people to vote

Advertisement

Written by Bashaarat Masood

| Srinagar |

Published: February 10, 2020, 4:40:09 am

The two former prime ministers have been in custody since August 5 last year

Advertisement

OMAR Abdullah’s ability to “convince his voters to vote in large numbers” and Mehbooba Mufti The government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) calling them “daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani” for “their dangerous and insidious machinations and their usurpation profile and nature” is one of the reasons why they commit to the strict Call rules Public Security Act (PPE) against that two former prime ministers,

The PSA dossier National Conference chairman Omar Abdullah, who was being prepared by the police, said: “The subject’s ability to influence people for any reason can be seen from the fact that he managed to convince his electorate, even during the Highlight in large numbers to coordinate militancy and election boycotts ”.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfjmq5-omMw (/ embed)

The dossier welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke J & K’s special status under Article 370 as a “historic decision,” but accused Abdullah of inciting public anger to trigger violent protests.

“Despite the fact that the issue was a mainstream politician, he planned his activities against the Union of India under the guise of politics. And although he enjoys the support of gullible masses, he has managed to carry out such activities, ”it says. “After the repeal of Articles 370 and 35A, to secure the support of ordinary people, the subject removed all covers / curtains and, using its dirty policies, adopted a radical method of pitting the masses against central government policies” ,

The PSA dossier on PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who headed the government of the PDP-BJP coalition in the state before the two parties separated in June 2018, says: “(The) subject is known to be a hot-headed and scheming person, which is known for dangerous and insidious machinations…. It has promoted separatism, as several confidential reports from secret services prove … The subject is referred to by the masses because of their dangerous and insidious machinations and their usurpation profile and their nature as “daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani” on the profile of a medieval one Queen of Kashmir who came to power by engaging in intrigues ranging from poisoning her opponents to pony guards. “

In the dossier, the creation of the PDP is called doubtful. The “green color of the party flag reflects (its) radical origin”. It is alleged that the PDP (inkwell and pen) symbol has been adopted by “Muslim United Front” – an alliance of several parties, including Jamat-e-Islami, which contested the alliance against the NC Congress in 1987.

It also lists Mufti’s refusal to sign a pledge, stating that she won’t talk about scrapping Article 370. She cited her tweets about triple talaq, lynchings and curbing the civilian movement in February last year to allow the unhindered movement of security convoys in the valley. She “issued provocative statements that led to the instigation of violence” and accused her of invoking religion to create a rift.

The two former prime ministers had been in pre-trial detention since August 5 last year when the center announced the lifting of Article 370 and the division of the former state into two union areas – Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

They were booked under the PSA on the night of February 6th. Sources said the government made the decision because it would be “legally unsustainable” to keep her in custody for longer.

The reasons given in the police dossier are also reflected in the detention grounds cited by district judge (Srinagar) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Omar’s father, Farooq Abdullah, former Prime Minister and currently a member of Lok Sabha, was booked under the PSA in September last year.

The PSA allows the administration to detain a person for three to six months without trial. It was announced in 1978 by a government headed by Farooq Abdullah’s father and then Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah as an administrative measure aimed at “getting wood smugglers out of circulation”.

However, it has been misused by successive governments to fight political opponents and suppress dissent.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For the latest India news, download the Indian Express app.