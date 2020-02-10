PSA detention at J&K: A Supreme Court judge overturned orders, another confirmed them

Advertisement

Written by Kaunain Sheriff M

| New Delhi |

Updated: February 11th 2020, 11:44:23 am

A single judge bank of the Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court found that a court is not an “appropriate forum for considering the merits of an administrative decision to detain a person” and that such detention “is not based on evidence”. (File)

Advertisement

Last Friday, a single judge bank of the Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by J&K HC Bar Association President Mian Qayoom to challenge his detention under the stringent public security law and found that a court did not “Right forum” is to check the merits of an administrative decision to detain a person “and that such detention” is not based on evidence “.

However, two previous PSA judgments made by another single judge bank of the same Supreme Court had overturned the administrative instructions and underlined that preventive detention “cannot be used as a tool to keep a person in custody without trial.” “.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfjmq5-omMw (/ embed)

In addition, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said while reviewing the arrest warrants, which he subsequently overruled that preventive detention involves detaining a person without trial to prevent them from committing certain types of crime, and to release the investigative authorities. ”

Read | PSA file points to Omar Abdullah, who got people to vote, and calls Mehbooba Mufti “daddy’s girl”

This was in stark contrast to the observations made by Judge Tashi Rabstan, who said last Friday that the executive “has the powers to order preventive detention” and the “subjective satisfaction of a detaining agency in detaining or not detaining a person is not objective can be judged by a court ”.

Read | J & K HC distances itself from PSA arrests, doesn’t say proper forum

Judge Rabstan made three more general comments: a Supreme Court does not contest the decision of the detention agency and cannot replace its own opinion with that of the detention agency. that the courts do not even deal with the question of whether the facts stated in the grounds of detention are right or wrong; and that the High Court “cannot interfere because times have changed and further detention would be unjustified.”

However, in a decision of December 27 and December 31 of last year, Justice Kumar took a different view on two separate Habeas Corpus petitions.

In the Habeas Corpus motion filed by the family of detained Tariq Ahmed Parray, Justice Kumar, when the Baramulla District Magistrate’s arrest warrant was overturned, stated that “preventive detention cannot be used if sufficient legal remedies are available under general government laws.” Land is available for any omission or commission under such laws, the Supreme Court stated.

Citing SC orders on the subject, Justice Kumar reiterated that a state’s preventive detention “after being branded” Goonda “by a state simply because of the normal legal process of” containing the evil it spreads “, is ineffective and time consuming, is illegal ”.

These observations were made against the background of Parray’s family’s arguments that the allegations made in the detention grounds were vague and nonexistent and that the government had provided no compelling reasons for the arrest warrant to be issued.

A similar argument was made in Qayoom’s case. Justice Rabstan said, however, that a high court “has limited scope to examine whether the warrant has been issued on the material presented to it” and “it cannot go further and examine the material’s adequacy”.

“This court can only examine government-announced reasons to determine whether they are relevant to the goal that the law is pursuing, that is, to prevent Detenu from engaging in activities that are conducive to state security or public order affect, “said Judge Rabstan.

In the Habeas Corpus petition filed by the family of the detained Asif Ahmed Bhat, Justice Kumar said that the detention for the same reasons that the previous arrest warrant was issued and subsequently overturned by this court was a mere abuse of the police force Country “.

It was noted that the arrest warrant of September 18, 2018 was overturned on April 17, 2019 by the High Court. However, on April 30, 2019, a new arrest warrant was issued. The detention contested in the petition is for everyone. However, there is a bare assertion about the reasons for the detention that the country’s normal law has not prevented detenu from engaging in subversive activities that interfere with the maintenance of public order. The reasons for the detention do not include any information about activities that the Detenu has carried out or continued after his previous arrest warrant was suspended on April 17, 2019, ”said Justice Kumar.

He said: “The new order of detention for the same reasons is prohibited by law and therefore cannot be upheld. It can therefore be seen that the detaining authority not only took into account the future prospectus of detention in obtaining subjective satisfaction, but also took into account the reasons why the previous arrest warrant of 09/18/2018 was issued , The above-mentioned judgment substantiates the learned lawyer’s claim to the petitioner that the warrant is unsustainable without fresh material. “

A similar argument has been put forward by Qayoom. He had argued that the government relied on the FIRs registered in 2008 and 2010, for which he had been arrested in 2010. Qayoom also said that such a material cannot be relied on to repeat the warrant.

Justice Rabstan, however, said: “Even an adverse act is considered sufficient to provide the satisfaction necessary for the detention of a person. Preventive detention is preventive and is exercised with reasonable foresight. It may or may not refer to a crime. It is not a parallel process. It does not overlap with law enforcement, even if it is based on certain facts for which law enforcement can be initiated. “

For the latest coverage of the results of the Delhi 2020 election, sign up to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest updates. Stay in contact.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For the latest India news, download the Indian Express app.

,