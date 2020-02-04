PS5 website remains, promising in-depth revelations

Advertisement

Sony has officially launched its PS5 website. In particular, Sony has released the British model of the PS5 website, and we expect an American model to be on the best path alongside other global variants.

The British model of the PS5 website is currently a fairly simple touchdown website (which should fit the extremely simple PS5 brand that was recently unveiled). The current location is a short section with textual content and a way to subscribe to PS5 email updates.

The text on the website guarantees that the PlayStation 5 will be available this year with a start for “Vacation 2020”. However, the website also notes that “we are not ready to fully unveil the following technology from PlayStation.” However, we are excited to see what exactly the brand new Sony console will look like, even if Microsoft is already using an incoming Xbox Sequence X. Trailer and some official pictures.

Advertisement

Sony’s new PS5 website suggests that people who receive email updates alike are likely to be “among the many first to receive updates when we announce them, along with information about the PS5 launch date, the Launch value of PS5 and the upcoming list of PS5 video games. “

In the meantime, these are actually some of the biggest question marks that are hanging over the PS5. While we’re waiting to find out what the PS5 can deliver, you can try our wishlist with PS5 options at this hyperlink.

If you feel like browsing this website yourself and possibly even signing up for these PS5 email updates, all you have to do is click this hyperlink. In both cases, we will remember to provide you with the latest PS5 information as we approach 2020 vacation season.