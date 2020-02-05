Protesters urge the government to reunite child refugees with families

Advertisement

The government has been urged to ensure that the rights of unaccompanied minor refugees are reunited with their families by demonstrators who revealed how some young people said they witnessed horrors, including a baby killed by a human smuggler.

A march by refugees who were already separated from their families came after MPs voted against a Lord’s amendment to the EU withdrawal agreement to ensure that refugee children would join family members in the UK after Brexit.

The vote against the change was criticized by campaigners and a petition was initiated by Amnesty International UK in collaboration with 52 other refugee organizations.

Children from Oaklands Secondary School in Bethnal Green and Families Belong Together campaigners with multi-colored letters describing ‘Families Belong Together’ as they walk from Westminster to the Home Office to petition because they call on the government to join the British refugee family change reunification laws (PA).

Holding Families Belong Together a group of students from the Oaklands School in East London, some refugees and human rights activists walked to the Home Office to hand over the 75,000 strong petition.

The law currently allows adult refugees in the UK to sponsor their families to join them here, but children do not have that right.

Human rights organizations said it requires the UK government to give child refugees the right to sponsor their immediate family, an extension to who qualifies as family, so that young people who have turned 18 and older parents can join their family members, and a legal aid for family reunification of refugees.

Amnesty International UK campaign manager, Tom Davies, 45, said that “cruel and restrictive rules” should be removed and that child refugees should be made a “priority”.

He said, “Here in the UK there are many vulnerable children who have to be with their families and be separated from them is not a good thing and the government does that deliberately.”

Davies revealed the atrocities endured by some refugees, including a Sudanese teenager named Habib, who fled his country and sought refuge in the UK after being arrested for his father’s political campaign.

After being “tortured” he left for Libya on a boat where he claimed to have witnessed the murder of a baby by a smuggler, Mr. Davies said.

Andy Hewlett and Nina (second name not given) from the Refugee Council, outside the Home Office, London, before filing a petition, calling on the government to change the UK reunion for family reunification (PA).

“He was then on a boat to come to Europe and it sank and he saw people drowning.

“Horrible, horrible experiences both in his home country and on his trip to the UK and then being separated from his loved ones because of these rules is cruel,” said Davies.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil, who marched with the students, told PA news agency: “The pressure is on the government to make this change.

“In almost all countries in Europe, children have the same rights to family reunification as adults.

“Bizarre in the UK does not do that and it opposes it, the Tory government opposes giving children the same rights and having their families with them.

“It’s not really a big question,” he added.

He added, “Unfortunately, the government will not take action unless they are put under pressure.”

MacNeil claimed former Lower House leader, Andrea Leadsom and whip Rebecca Harris were “no help” during the account of his private members on this issue, but he hopes for “a change of heart and that the right thing is done in the end”.