Prostate cancer attacks breast cancer as is most common in England

January 27 (UPI) – Prostate cancer was the most diagnosed cancer in England in 2018, marking the first time breast cancer was caught up, according to the latest cancer statistics released by Public Health England on Monday.

In 2018, 316,680 newly diagnosed cases of all cancers were reported, including 49,029 cases of prostate cancer, followed by 4776 cases of breast cancer. The next most common diagnosis was lung and colon cancer.

There were 7,828 more diagnoses of prostate cancer in 2018 than last year, the figures show.

Public Health England said the number increased mainly due to the “Fry and Turnbull effect”, referring to British actor, comedian and writer Stephen Fry and journalist and former BBC breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull, both of which were made public in early 2018 with prostate cancer diagnoses , encourage more people to get tested.

The report was preliminary, said Public Health England, and a full release will be published in the spring.

