Prospects Health has Dodgers, Angels waiting to close trades - Whittier Daily News

The blockbuster three-way trade, which would bring all-star outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers, was maintained on Thursday due to health issues for a player involved in the deal, though officials said Teams remain confident that this will be complete, several media reported.

The deal, which would send Betts and Price to the Dodgers, outfielder Alex Verdugo and Pitching Prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Boston Red Sox and starter Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins, was not finalized on Wednesday evening by arrangement on Tuesday evening. The Red Sox have reportedly been concerned about a medical exam from Graterol, the 21-year-old right-handed man who underwent Tommy John surgery and missed time in 2019 due to a shoulder injury.

There are reports that there are alternative options to complete the deal. The players involved could be changed, as could the amount of money Boston sends to the Dodgers to cover part of the still owed price of $ 96 million (any deal that involves a cash exchange of more than $ 1 million also requires the approval of the Commissioner’s office). The Dodgers and Red Sox could theoretically opt for a two-team deal or involve another third team. Graterol is currently with the twins.

The Betts trade with the Dodgers is reportedly unlikely to collapse as medically impasse is usually avoided. Although the negative reaction in Boston to trading in Betts, a local franchise, was substantial, according to an ESPN report, this was not a driving force behind the delay. Boston just wants to make sure it gets a reasonable return on the 27-year-old right-back, who started his last season before free play and is expected to sign a $ 300 million and maybe even $ 400 million contract.

The three-way trade is linked to another planned deal where the Dodgers are reported to send outfielder Joc Pederson, starter Ross Stripling and prospect Andy Pages for infielder Luis Rengifo and one or two prospects to the Angels. Trading with Pederson would keep the Dodgers below the $ 208 million luxury tax threshold even after taking over the high salaries of Betts and Price.

Another factor in hindering these trades, Ken Athletes’ Ken Athlet said, was Pederson’s arbitration hearing on Thursday. Pederson wanted $ 9.5 million while the Dodgers offered $ 7.75 million; A decision by the arbitrator would likely be made within 24 hours of the hearing. It is unclear why Pederson’s hearing would cause a delay, but it is possible that the Dodgers simply had to do it before they could deal with him. Another possibility is that the angels want to know his salary before completing the terms with the Dodgers.

A leader of an uninvolved team suspected that a third lawyer in the MLB was arguing the other side of Pederson’s arbitration, and omitted the Dodgers and Angels.

Boston’s motivation to fall below the threshold was, according to sources, an important part of his motivation to trade with Betts. With Packaging Betts and Price, Boston can save more than $ 40 million in payslips this season and reverse future consequences for the luxury tax, instead of crossing the threshold for the third straight season and increasing penalties for it.

The delay reported by The Athletic for the first time is “a problem, but one that we can find out,” said a source involved in the deal, ESPN. Given the pitchers and catchers to be reported Tuesday at the Red Sox and Twins Camp and February 13th at the Dodgers Camp, the incentive to find a quick fix is ​​great.