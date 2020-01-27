Proposal to Abolish Colorado Death Penalty Goes to Committee

Advertisement

DENVER – Dozens of family members of murder victims come to the State Capitol on Monday to discuss the abrogation of the death penalty in Colorado.

The Senate Bill 100, which would end the death penalty in the state, was presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday afternoon.

“The death penalty in Colorado is a stain on our history,” said Sharletta Jones, whose 3-year-old son was killed in Denver in 1995.

Supporters of Senate Bill 100, like Jones, believe the death penalty is too expensive for taxpayers and ineffective.

Jones said she would prefer the money to be invested in programs that help curb violence in the first place.

“These are the programs that are being cut so that our state budget can afford to demand the death penalty,” she said.

On the other hand, supporters of the death penalty, who do not want it to be repealed, say there would be no savings if it were to disappear.

“In fact, if our concern is with the victims, we must leave that aside,” said George Brauchler, attorney for the 18th Colorado Judicial District.

Brauchler also argued that Colorado applies the death penalty accordingly.

“If we are going to repeal the death penalty, it should not be this committee or even the people under this golden dome who are doing it. Let’s send this to the people who want to weigh on the morals of the state. State and let their constituents weigh in, “he said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meeting is expected to last long into the night.

