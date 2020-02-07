Project Runway Season 18, Episode 9 Review: Backwards and In Heels

Advertisement

It is a pity for the plight of the participant at a reality show, which is eliminated prematurely and then has to come back weeks later (in the reality show time) to help one of the remaining participants in a challenge. This is a fairly common and interesting thing, but it always challenges me. There is a revelation of all offshoots, who confidently march back into the arena with their heads held high and literally have nothing to lose, but also have nothing to gain. There is applause of appreciation and reunification hugs. And then of course there are a couple of settings where you look at the screen and say, “Wait, who is that?” Here I start to sweat. In my opinion, this is not a problem with reality TV. This is a question of the social situation and nothing emphasizes me more than social situations (all of them; no exceptions). How awkward is it to go back to a show to help one of your competitors when nobody has had time to find out who you are? This is the problem that Jenn and Asma, who, as you remember, attended the opening ceremony at the TWA hotel at the premiere, were paired up for the challenge and ultimately both were eliminated. If, in the last episode, they come back with everyone else who was cut out of the show, they are foreign to the other participants. Nobody had time to build any relationships with them. As people purr over Alan’s brave return and hug Chelsea, they stay on the periphery.

This has the same energy as when you started working in a company, and out of courtesy you are invited to a happy hour for a birthday or a farewell party, but then you show up (nobody knows why, not even you!) And everyone is like ” Oh! You came! ” and then you have to decide if you want to try to win a room full of people who have worked together for 20 years, including Scottsdale Bill who flew all the way back for the occasion (not to be confused with Newark Bill who is) a dear, but everyone agrees that it was a bit a lonely wolf). What a mess.

At the top of the episode, Christian and Karlie tell designers that they will have two days this week to reinvent the tuxedo using models of all gender presentations, and they will be supported by one of the excluded designers. But of course there is a twist. The retired designers can choose who they will work with, and there is one retired designer more than one candidate, so someone will go home again. Meanwhile, I’m hyperventilating at home and need to be sedated. The button field opens and Jenn is selected as the first name. She chooses Brittany. Brittany says, “Okay, but who?” Tyler of course chooses Delvin. Shavi and Marquise combine; Melanie and Geoffrey mate. I’m starting to breathe a little easier. Veronica (a joy throughout the episode) selects Sergio, which surprises Victoria, although Veronica and Victoria have not worked well together in the past. Chelsea takes Nancy and Alan, the last person on the button placket, takes Victoria. This leaves Asma! All alone! On stage! Neither pick nor pick! My blood pressure? Through the roof! Asma showed up, took a train, put on a tuxedo and gold lamé hijab, and doesn’t even get into the episode? Even though nobody knows her? My goodness; the levels. I can’t stand it. I would say, “Okay, you will write me a check on a Lyft XL to take me straight home.”

At least it frees Asma from her life after the Runway project without any stress. Speaking of post-PR life, congratulate Venny Etienne, one of last season’s outstanding representatives, who is showing a collection at New York Fashion Week next week!

Asma’s plight turns out to be a little bit better than Jenn’s. Although she and Brittany get along well, Brittany is enthusiastic about the challenge. She opts for a male model, although this style is not in her wheelhouse and goes sideways. On the catwalk, she presents a purple patterned jacket with narrow lapels and satin aubergine shorts, and the judges are done all the way. Brandon says it’s a mess. Thom Browne, the visiting judge, says there is a relationship problem and advises on shorter shorts. As a lover of Daisy Dukes, I agree. Brittany is ashamed of the design and understands when the judges will eliminate it. Do you see what happens when you bring old participants back? Chaos. Chaos on the runway.

We’ll come back to that in a moment, but first some superlatives!

Most lovable

The last time Geoffrey wore a tuxedo was his sisters wedding a few decades ago. We get a photo of the event and a look at an absolutely baby-faced Geoffrey with a square-shaped mohawk. Reader, I passed out. He looks like Max Headroom and Boy George have a small Gothic club and that’s perfect. I know nothing works, but I need a spin-off series with Young Geoffrey right away.

Least out

After the first day of work, Alan explains: “Grab your good heels, because we’re going out!” He calls it “experiencing my New York moment,” but it turns out that the designers are sent to a closed roof with wine, charcuterie, and corn on it. It’s not exactly Soho House.

Little team spirit

“Victoria is definitely a solo designer,” jokes Alan. “She doesn’t work well with other people. She hardly works well with herself.” True words were never spoken. “What should I do?” Alan asks her. She replies, “Relax. Don’t worry.” You must admire how little Victoria is interested in the specifics of most challenges. Victoria finally assigns Alan “the most important part of the dress”. This is … the garter belt. Then she cuts the fabric herself, takes it back and cuts it again. We love an uncooperative queen.

Bravo

Most sugar shock

Marquise has a 1000% share in a model with a body oddy oddy. Marquise describes him as one of the eye-candy models. And it is candy indeed. Like the jumbo sweets you get in the cinema. Like an Easter basket full of sweets. Like the best Halloween spread you’ve ever seen. Delicious!

Most backwards

At the beginning of the episode, Sergio explains: “I’m actually turning the tuxedo backwards” and then announces with his ignorance that is typical of him: “I’ve never seen it before.” Darling, in this case Celine Dion, who wore John Galliano at the Oscars in 1999, cordially invites you to check the prescription of your glasses. (Brittany and Nina mention the reference later in the episode, but I just want the record to show that I knew the reference before. When it comes to Ms. Celine, I’m incomplete!)

Steve GranitzGetty Images

As Sergio designs, he tries to figure out what the political cause of the design should be. I find it very strange that he chooses the topic after the design work. Frankly, it feels insincere. This is particularly true this time, as he decides that the backward robe represents the way our country has reversed politically since the last election. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. There is a lot to unpack here.

This comes back to bite him on the runway when he explains: “In my opinion, when America was great, the 1950s were.” Elaine speaks at lightning speed about this MAGA topic by the professively liberal designer and reminds him of the minor fact that the 1950s were not particularly good for women, blacks and such people. Sergio is shocked by this news. You see, Sergio is not a big history fan, as we will see shortly, Sergio is about the future! Or at least a statement about the future! “Your messages were offensive. Follow the fashion,” says Elaine.

Latest here

AND THEN Nina calls up the Galliano reference. “I’m sure you know the look I’m talking about.” Sergio says “sorry for this man.” My goodness. Frankly, this is not contestable. Sergio’s heels have been so successful that he has probably won the area code in Iowa. We will see.

Most of it

Before the Sergio debacle, Elaine lets out a deep sigh when she sees Brittany’s design coming down the runway, and it’s weird for some reason.

Most pot kettle black

Victoria complains that Nancy continues to make the same silhouettes and designs. Girl. Asymmetric doctor heal you.

Least discreet

Delvin, Victoria and Brittany talk about Nancy’s design, but they are unwittingly within Nancy’s earshot. Delvin describes her pants as a glamorous garbage bag. Question: You are sharing a penthouse with all these other people. Why are you talking in a public area? Put it in the group chat. In the end, Delvin’s oddly declining green crepe tuxedo made of double wool and Nancy’s self-plagiarized purple and pink brocade tuxedo with the same pants from the Ashley Longshore Challenge end up in the lower two tiers with Brittany.

Least buttoned

Nancy accidentally breaks the buttonhole machine and infuriates Delvin. Christian, an astonished soul, tells them that at that time they didn’t have a buttonhole machine and they were fine. The runway was also uphill, in both directions!

Most burlesque

Marquise wears a multi-layer jacket, black trousers and a long half skirt. Nina loves drama and royalty. “I love to see male cutouts,” says Thom Browne about the look, in which the model is buttoned up to the chin. The judges are confused. Browne makes it clear that he means an ankle split. Obviously everyone loves the split, because Marquise is this week’s winner! No exaggeration, all I want is for Marquise to dress me for every event in 2021. Let’s do this, folks. Work together!

Bravo

Least eliminated!

We have a Siriano save! Christian pulls Brittany out and it’s a nice thing! This event is accompanied by a delightful, desaturated look back five minutes earlier, when Christian conspired with the judges to save Brittany. It’s a sweet ending to an episode that started with me walking up and down with social fear. Phew.

