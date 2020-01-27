Project management is not an option for law firms - Rachel Wood

Advertisement

An explosion in the scope and complexity of tasks requires additional expertise, says Rachel Wood

As legal projects, compliance programs and strategic transactions become increasingly complex and multinational, a new generation of professional legal project managers is emerging to manage the time, quality and cost paradigm.

Thirty years ago, the idea that lawyers could be helped by a project manager to handle a major M&A project, a major card conflict, or an official investigation was unthinkable.

Today, most large companies recognize that an explosion in the scope and complexity of tasks triggered by the evolution of regulation, technology, and cross-border trade creates a corresponding need for professionalized project management skills.

In a departure from traditional practice and to support the timely and budget-based handling of client affairs, Pinsent Masons launched a Client and Legal Project Management (CLPM) department in October, which has previously received project management mandates in the UK and mainland Europe, South Africa , Singapore and Australia. While Pinsent Masons is moving from a competency-based law firm to a freelance service firm, we believe that project management is an excellent example of expertise that supports the excellent execution of projects and transactions.

Older lawyers are usually already familiar with managing projects. They have a deep understanding of the organization’s business, the industry in which it operates, and a range of knowledge from previous projects. In many ways, there is no better person to organize the whole process.

Still, there are many cases where project management expertise seems to make a significant difference. In complicated, diverse and complex projects, leading lawyers can be distracted from project management, which can have a negative impact on the transfer of their legal core competencies.

Despite this obvious logic, customer-oriented project managers are still relatively rare in the legal field. Pinsent Masons’ research shows that around 1,177 project managers are currently employed in the UK legal sector, while another 395 legal project managers (who manage the provision of legal services) are employed in the sector. All of the firms, with the exception of one of the ten largest UK law firms – and 18 percent of the 100 largest UK law firms overall – currently employ project management experts. However, most are believed to be involved in the implementation of internal projects as the legal sector is increasingly adopting new technologies and implementation models.

However, disciplined project management is playing an increasingly important role in the massive transformation of the legal profession after the global financial crisis in 2008. There is a general need for more transparency, more regular updates and the certainty that good value for money will be achieved.

It is increasingly recognized that project managers and project management disciplines can help build an overall perspective. Identify key obstacles to overcome to reach certain milestones. From the customer’s point of view, there is an argument that project managers are sometimes actually better positioned to give an unbiased perspective to the customer’s expectations and ambitions.

While project management works best when the project manager is involved at the beginning of the critical initial planning phase, there is still the option of engaging them later on the job if the scope and complexity go too far. The lawyers do not have to hand over control to the project manager, but can maintain a high degree of personal responsibility together with the project manager.

An advantage of project management is that it eliminates unwanted surprises for the customer – who prefers to be notified prior to the event – and releases a project management resource to lawyers for more complicated legal work.

If law firms and internal legal departments want to continue to align themselves with the companies in which they work, it is a natural development that project managers become more and more important within the profession.

Lawyers should welcome the opportunity to focus more on what the client wants, because they can offer real added value. The pressure on fees, the need to deliver quickly and with greater certainty, and the further development of key technologies should drive project managers even further into the core of the legal transactions.

Rachel Wood is Client and Legal Project Management Lead, Pinsent Masons

