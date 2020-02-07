Pro-Brexit film producer imprisoned for 'gross dishonesty' after Dragon's Den had picked up money | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Brexit: The Movie was shown before the EU referendum and the producer David Shipley (right). Photo: Twitter / PA.

Archant

Advertisement

The producer of a pro-Brexit film has been in jail for almost four years after fraudulently obtaining a loan from a company of Dragon’s Den entrepreneur James Cann.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

David Shipley, producer of Brexit: The Movie, was imprisoned three years and nine months after it was announced that he had edited images of his pay slips and P60 to inflate his income too high to get money for a new financial company that he helped establish.

A court heard Shipley contact Cann’s Resourcing Capital Ventures Limited (RCV) company in 2014 for a £ 519,000 loan to set up a new corporate finance consulting firm called Spitfire Capital Advisers Ltd, along with two other people .

A total of £ 327,600 was paid to Shipley’s company, prosecutor Aqeel Noorali said.

But Southwark Crown Court heard that Shipley had “photoshopped” his P60 to show an income of £ 377,000 and bank statements of £ 540,000, while the defendant’s actual income was only £ 19,928.

The court has been informed that between 12 June and 5 September 2014, Shipley, from Broomfield Hill, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, previously declared guilty of one count of fraud due to false representation.

“You clearly acted according to your normal standards, but it was a blatant dishonesty,” Judge Griffith said.

He said that Shipley was a man of “good character except for drunk driving”.

But he added: “It was clearly an abuse of position by you.

“You started doing business with other people and you say that you have earned so much in the past and they trusted your word.”

Shipley’s actions amounted to “gross dishonesty” and added, “You persisted when you photoshop those documents, it was a lie.”

Judge Griffith has imprisoned Shipley for almost four years and he will serve half of the sentence.

Shipley, who showed no emotion when the sentence was read, was also disqualified as a director for seven years.

A hearing with the proceeds of crime will take place at a later date.

Shipley’s pro-Brexit documentary was released a month before the 2016 referendum and included interviews with leading Brexiteers Nigel Farage and David Davis. The £ 300,000 budget for Brexit: The Movie was raised through crowdfunding.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) General