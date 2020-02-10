Advertisement

Just a few hours before Oscar 2020, actress Priyanka Chopra announced that she wouldn’t make it to the gala this year. But she took her fans back in time and published photos of her previous looks from the prestigious awards ceremony. “Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year, but I’ll watch with you! Let me know who you are looking for! #PCOscarParty,” she tweeted on Sunday evening.

She had attended the ceremony in 2016 and 2017. In the past, she tweeted, “A little # look back at my Oscars looks. Which was your favorite? #Oscars #RedCarpet.”

While their fans miss the diva on the red carpet of the Hollywood gala this year, many of them chose the 2016 look as their favorite. Some called it “iconic”.

The actress “Quantico” was one of the moderators at the award ceremony in 2016 when she was wearing a white dress, created by the Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. Earlier this year, when she accompanied her husband and singer Nick Jonas to Grammys, she shocked many with her brave outfit. Priyanka was trolled on social media for her plunging neckline. Despite all this hatred, she had a fun time on the musical night.

