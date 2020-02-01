Priyanka Chopra, 37, Stunned In Low-Cut Gold Patterned Mini Dress In Miami - See Pictures

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra got off in a flattering mini dress patterned in gold and black when she attended Wharf Miami on January 31 and enjoyed a delicious meal at the Port de Stella event.

Priyanka ChopraThe 37-year-old was a breathtaking sight in Miami, Florida on January 31, when she arrived at the Port de Stella event sponsored by Stella Artois on Wharf Miami! The gorgeous actress confirmed a gold and black patterned mini dress, which included a low entry and a black belt over the waist, when she luckily greeted individuals on the pre-tremendous bowl trip. She also wore black strappy sandals and saved her long straight curls down and parted in the middle.

Priyanka had the opportunity to learn how to put together truffle and cheese sandwiches with the French chef Gregory Marchand, 41, and seemed to be having an exciting time with it. It helped sprinkle the truffles on a sandwich earlier than take a chew and have fun with a beer to clean everything up. She also talked to the cook and the participants about the advertising conversation.

Earlier than she turned in her latest alternative, Priyanka, who is married Nick JonasThe 27-year-old performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on January 26. She wore an elongated, cream-colored robe with an elongated neckline that reached up to the navel and the sleeves. The epic style alternative fits her body perfectly and also includes pearl embroidery and a floral preparation with shades of pink. She looked radiant and confident in the crowd as she posed on the purple carpet with her husband on the biggest night of music.

Priyanka is considered trendy no matter where she goes. So it’s no shock that she chose the two latest outfits. We stay up to see what else impresses us when we come back!