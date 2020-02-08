Advertisement

The federal Labor opposition says private investors will not “barge” the Morrison government’s plan to support a coal-fired power plant in Queensland.

The government announced plans to spend up to $ 6 million in grants for two new Queensland power generation projects, including a coal-fired power plant, to lower electricity prices.

Approximately $ 2 million has been earmarked for a pre-feasibility study of a 1.5 GW hydropower plant to be developed as part of the planned Urannah water system, while up to $ 4 million has been provided for a feasibility study for a 1 GW low-emission coal power plant in Collinsville.

Advertisement

“We support two promising new generation projects to deliver the reliable, affordable energy the North Queensland economy needs to grow and thrive,” said Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Energy minister Angus Taylor said the projects are important to meet the energy needs of people in central and north Queensland.

“Our plan to invest in new reliable generation capacity will strengthen competition, keep the lights on, and lower prices to better support our commercial and industrial sectors so that more Australians can stay and remain internationally competitive,” he said.

However, Mark Butler, the spokesman for Labor for climate change and energy, said private investors would “not touch a barge with a new coal-fired power plant.”

“The government still has no energy policy – just ideological flights of imagination,” he said in Adelaide on Saturday. The private investment sector has made it clear that it has no appetite for building expensive coal-fired power plants.

“If the industry doesn’t touch this project itself, why should taxpayers pay the bill?”