Priti Patel branded 'insincerity' in Lower House after apologizing to Labor MP | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Video

Yvette Cooper speaks in the Lower House (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photo: Parliament TV.

House Secretary Priti Patel has been branded “insincerity” after she apologized to a Labor MP for the behavior of a Tory activist.

Patel has insisted that she be “enormously apologetic” after an activist from her party sent a message saying he would pay “crackheads” to harm Yvette Cooper.

Cooper had criticized the conservative party’s national response to her case after outlining that she had received an apology from the local conservative association.

Former Tory councilor Joshua Spencer was sentenced to nine weeks in prison and last week gave a 10-year house ban to the Leeds court.

Cooper’s 25-year-old voter wrote in April that he was working to get Cooper “hurt” about her opposition to a no-deal Brexit.

It was also revealed that neighboring conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns provided “very positive character reference” for Spencer without first contacting her, and that the Tory party had allowed Spencer in the general election after being summoned.

Asked about the incident, Patel said to Cooper in the House of Commons: “Let me say this now on the floor of the House, that is categorically unacceptable and wrong. There is no place for intimidation in public life.

“Regarding the reaction of the national party, it can now take away from me that I apologize enormously for what it has had to tolerate.

“That is simply unacceptable and that is something that we should all take into account and consider as representatives of major political parties. None of this should be tolerated.”

Patel said she understood that Jenkyn’s comments were “a lot of support and support from the individual” they needed to access mental health care.

At this point, Patel claimed that SNP MP Joanna Cherry “chuckled,” whereupon Cherry could be heard, “I laugh because you are insincere.”

This prompted a few Tory MPs, who called on the MP to “withdraw” its comments.

The SNP Member later introduced a point of order to outline the level of abuse she has received in recent years and noted: “The level of abuse that I have still received has taken its toll on me, my girlfriend, my family and my friends.

“I really hope the government will tackle it in this session.”

