Manushi Chhillar, which will be presented in Bollywood with one of the greatest historical sagas of the year, Prithviraj, is constantly exciting her fans with her look in the film. Again, the former Miss World shows us a brief look at her look and gives us an insight into her fully Indian clothing in the film. The ethereally beautiful girl will be seen across from Akshay Kumar and will delight us all with her beauty and grace.

On her Instagram account, she told a story in which she could hide behind a glass wall and wave to all her fans and followers with the title “Prithviraj”. Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita, one of the three women from Prithviraj, played by Akshay Kumar.

Have a look:

That’s not all, she even shared a silhouette of herself that took a look at her look from the film and also revealed her character’s name. Here it is:

Kumar even visited his Instagram account last year to share a video in which he and Chhillar started filming the film with a puja.

The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. It also plays Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist and Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood in crucial roles. This drama, scheduled to be released on Diwali 2020, will collide with Kangana Ranauts Dhaakad at the box office.

2020 seems to be the year of period drama and after Tanhaji’s blockbuster success: The Unsung Warrior, the number could increase. This year we see films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and, if all goes well, Karan Johars Takht.

